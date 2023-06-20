Events To Honour National Indigenous Peoples Day in Edmonton

On June 21, for National Indigenous Peoples Day, we recognize and celebrate the history, heritage, resilience and diversity of First Nations, Inuit and Métis across Canada. (via Government of Canada)

To honour this historical day, there are several events and ceremonies planned throughout the city:

Bissell Centre - 10527 96St. NW (10a-3p)

Event Activities: Pipe Ceremony, Smudge station, Traditional meal, Traditional hand games, Round dance teaching and presentation, Beading and lanyard making, Flutist, and more

Full schedule of events HERE.

Bent Arrow YEG- 11648 85 St. (10a-2p)

Activities for the whole family including: Powwow Drumming and Dancing, Traditional Games, Crafts and Activities. Full details HERE.

National Indigenous Peoples’ Day with Elders Jerry Saddleback and Joanne Saddleback - King Edward School mural - 8530 101 Street (6:30p-8:30p)

Indigenous teachings will be provided by respected elder Jerry Saddleback on his translation of “Every Child Matters” Cree Syllabics on the school mural. Community children will be honored! Please bring festival chairs or blankets to sit on and consider bringing your own water and snacks if needed.

National Indigenous Peoples Day Family BBQ - 6770 129Ave. (12p-3:30p)

The event will take place behind the building in a park. Admission is free and ticketed, so please remember to reserve your spot via Eventbrite as we have limited capacity. Full Details HERE.

Free Admission to Art Gallery of Alberta with the Capital Power Indigenous Art Fund -2 Sir Winston Churchill Sq. (11a-5p)

11am – Doors open

11am – 2pm – Interactive painting activity with artist Lonigan Gilbert

11am – 1pm - Beading demonstration with Arts Ambassador Sharon Rose Kootenay

11:30am – Free film screening: Maker of Monsters: The Extraordinary Life of Beau Dick

1pm – Remarks by Nôhkom Jo-Ann Saddleback and MJ Belcourt Moses, followed by a performance by hoop dancer Lakota Tootoosis

2pm – Artist Tour by Lana Whiskeyjack of the exhibition kisikayastew ᑭᓯᑲᔭᐢᑌᐤ…when the night shines like the day

3pm - 5pm - Participatory Beading Workshop with Arts Ambassador Sharon Rose Kootenay

3:30pm – Free film screening: Slash/Back

Telus World of Science - 11211 142 St NW, Edmonton, AB (8a-2p)

8:00 a.m. Tipi raising and Trapper Tent Build

9:00 a.m. Opening Prayer and Smudge Ceremony

10:00 a.m. Lighting of the Qulliq

11:00 a.m. Indigenous Performances and Entertainment Begins

11:30 a.m. Free BBQ Lunch

2:00 p.m. Formal Event Concludes

If you would like to share any more events taking place, please email jess@thebearrocks.com

-jess

