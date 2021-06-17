Fantasy Football Loser Gives Play By Play Of His Punishment. A Tread.

Bros will be bros. Fantasy Football Drafts are to be taken seriously among those who participate in said drafts. Not I, but other people. The loser in this specific fantasy draft is to hangout at Waffle House for 24hrs. Every waffle @LeeOSanderlin consumes shaves an hour off his time. A rollercoaster of emotions from said LOSER as he live Tweets his experience from a Waffle House in Brandon, Mississippi.

I am coming to you live from a Brandon, Mississippi Waffle House. I, a total loser, came in last place in my fantasy football league. As punishment, I spend 24 hours in a Waffle House. Every waffle I eat shaves an hour off the clock. It’s 4:07 Central. pic.twitter.com/oRugzU7rQT — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 17, 2021

The cook this evening is telling me about the time he got shot in the chest — and also that he really likes working here. Anyways, ordering 2 more and getting on with it — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 17, 2021

I let part of the waffle get cold and it is 4 million times harder to eat this way. And Wagon Wheel is playing. This is probably the purgatory period of the evening. Also, everyone asking about Venmo: Donate to your favorite local charity and make an impact in your town — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 18, 2021

Ohhh man I can't help but feel bad for this dude. I will say I am entertained. lol

Image from HERE