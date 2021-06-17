iHeartRadio

Fantasy Football Loser Gives Play By Play Of His Punishment. A Tread.

waffle house e

Bros will be bros. Fantasy Football Drafts are to be taken seriously among those who participate in said drafts. Not I, but other people. The loser in this specific fantasy draft is to hangout at Waffle House for 24hrs. Every waffle @LeeOSanderlin consumes shaves an hour off his time. A rollercoaster of emotions from said LOSER as he live Tweets his experience from a Waffle House in Brandon, Mississippi.

 

 

Ohhh man I can't help but feel bad for this dude. I will say I am entertained. lol 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE 

 

