Florida Show Promoter Will Charge Unvaccinated Fans $1,000 for Tickets

A promoter in Florida has decided to up the price of admission to an upcoming show if anyone wants to come in unvaccinated.

Paul Williams of Leadfoot Productions is said to be charging $18/tickets for any fully-vaccinated fans to attend a concert with Teenage Bottlerock, MakWar, and Rutterkin June 26 in St. Petersburg. Not vaccinated yet? That ticket will cost you $1,000. Need proof?

Williams said he came up with the idea to try and keep everyone safe without excluding anyone who wasn't vaccinated. So far...no takers on the $1,000 tickets.

Williams wanted to, “try to do a show safely.” Not everyone is getting vaccinated, and he respects that it's a "personal choice."

