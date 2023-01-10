Foo Fighters Announce First Live Shows Since Taylor Hawkins' Death

Foo Fighters announced on December 31, 2022 that they would continue on as a band:

Today, (Jan 10, 2023) the band announced a few substantial gigs.

We will be headlining @bostoncalling Friday, May 26th. Presale tickets go on sale beginning Thursday, January 12th at 10am ET. Visit https://t.co/HGZqb73PPc for details.#BostonCalling pic.twitter.com/eeeH2PCIMC — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) January 10, 2023

We're headed to the @Bonnaroo farm June 18th. Early access tickets begin Thursday 1/12 at 10am CT. For tickets & info visit: https://t.co/q6h4a4NId4#bonnaroo pic.twitter.com/fVWjoeH7Ae — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) January 10, 2023

We're playing @SonicTempleFest on May 28th at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, OH. Presale starts tomorrow at 10AM EST. Tickets & details here: https://t.co/JS4F33x5eT pic.twitter.com/y0DI21SWxP — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) January 10, 2023

Oh. Hell. YES.

No word yet, on who will be filling in for the late, Taylor Hawkins. (Hawkins died suddenly March 25, 2022)

-Jess