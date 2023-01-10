iHeartRadio

Foo Fighters Announce First Live Shows Since Taylor Hawkins' Death


Foo Fighters announced on December 31, 2022 that they would continue on as a band:

Today, (Jan 10, 2023) the band announced a few substantial gigs.

Oh. Hell. YES. 

No word yet, on who will be filling in for the late, Taylor Hawkins. (Hawkins died suddenly March 25, 2022)

-Jess

