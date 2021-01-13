Foo Fighters Are Releasing ANOTHER New Song & Their Own Set of Vans

Celebrating their 25th Anniversary in style. New album, 3 new singles...and now shoes!

Foo Fighters teasing this morning that ANOTHER new single will drop on Thursday (Jan 14) entitled 'Waiting On A War.'

The band has also teamed up with Vans to release their own pair of shoes.

A new spin on the classic Vans black hi-top design, the “Vans x Foo Fighters Sk8-Hi” features the Foo logo in white on the side of the shoe, and their name is split between each shoe: “Foo” on the left, and “Fighters” on the right.

ICYMI:

Foo Fighters dropped Shame Shame:

and more recently No Son of Mine:

-Jess