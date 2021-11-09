Foo Fighters To Star In Horror Comedy About Studio 666

You gotta admit - these guys know how to make some great music videos, so why not try their hand at a comedy horror movie?!

So, they did it! Recently the Foo Fighters secretly filmed the movie 'Studio 666.'

The premise? "What happens when the legendary rock band rents an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their 10th album."

Studio 666 will be based on a story written by Dave Grohl about the 'haunted' recording studio, and is set to open in select theaters February 25, 2021.

From the master mind Dave Grohl: "After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… A full length feature horror comedy film. Like most things Foo, Studio 666 began with a far fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible. Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album Medicine at Midnight (told you that place was haunted!) we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favorite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that fu**ing ROCKS. And now, with the help of Tom Ortenberg and the team at Open Road Films we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn. Studio 666 will fu** you up." (via Deadline)

Of course Studio 666 will star all band members, but they also helped out with producing the film.

-Jess