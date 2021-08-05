Fort McMurray SPCA Is Close To Capacity

Surrendering pets has been on the rise since the world started opening up. Many facilities are becoming crowded and low on supplies. Donations are welcome in the form of monetary and pet food/supplies, see HERE . If you can open your home to a pet and adpot, please see HERE for more information.

Fort McMurray SPCA facility is providing shelter to over 80 pets and are close to full capacity. Which means at some point they'll have to turn pets away. If it wasn't already heartbreaking enough, turning pets away is worst case scenario. They have called on the public seeking assistance, see HERE for the official statement. With many fundraising events canelled over the 2020/2021 year it's been hard to keep the lights on, not to mention ensure the animals are healthy with full bellys. Please consider donating and/or sharing this post. Let's spread the word to ensure Alberta's pets are taken care of. Alberta Strong!

Fort McMurray SPCA - https://fmspca.ca/

