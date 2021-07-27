Founding Member of 'Slipknot' Joey Jordison Dead at 46

Some very sad news today as the original drummer for Slipknot has passed away. According to his family, Joey passed away peacefully in his sleep Monday.

This one really hits home for me personally. One of the first metal bands I ever heard as a kid was Slipknot, and I was immediately drawn to Joey's drumming. The dude was an absolute beast at the kit, and his double bass kicks blew my freaking mind. For the longest time, I think I was more of a fan of Joey Jordison than I was of the band Slipknot.

Rest in peace, Joey. And thank you for all you did!

Full story can be found HERE.