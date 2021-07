We're used to seeing Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst in a backwards ball cap, bald, with his dark goatee...50 year old Fred Durst is a whole different story!

After scrubbing his Instagram clean of all old photos, Durst debuted this seasoned look, with grey, shaggy hair and Fu Manchu style moustache.

Very distinguished, Mr. Durst.

-Jess