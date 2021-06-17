Free Wheelin’ Food Truck Fest Friday At Kingsway Mall
Sign me up!!
Next Friday (June 25) all of the cities best Food Trucks will be readily available all together in the Kingsway Mall Parking Lot!
You'll be able to scarf down on delicious treats from:
Calle Mexico
Coast Lunch Box
Guilt Free Eats
Sheeba Street Food
Sosyal Scoops
Sir Winston Fish & Chips
Jackie O’s and
BF Korean Chicken n’ More
Free Wheelin' Food Truck fest will run rain or shine and give us all a great oppurtunity to support local mobile eateries from a grab-and-go fare!
Patrons will be asked to grab their meals and enjoy in Kingsways Eat&Seek outdoor patios, or perhaps find a space to set up a tailgate with cohorts.
The Free Wheelin’ Food Truck Fest will also be showcasing live performances by Get Away Gigs!
(All artists will be physically distanced from patrons and food trucks.)
-Jess