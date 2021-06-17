Free Wheelin’ Food Truck Fest Friday At Kingsway Mall

Sign me up!!

Next Friday (June 25) all of the cities best Food Trucks will be readily available all together in the Kingsway Mall Parking Lot!

You'll be able to scarf down on delicious treats from:

Calle Mexico

Coast Lunch Box

Guilt Free Eats

Sheeba Street Food

Sosyal Scoops

Sir Winston Fish & Chips

Jackie O’s and

BF Korean Chicken n’ More

Free Wheelin' Food Truck fest will run rain or shine and give us all a great oppurtunity to support local mobile eateries from a grab-and-go fare!

Patrons will be asked to grab their meals and enjoy in Kingsways Eat&Seek outdoor patios, or perhaps find a space to set up a tailgate with cohorts.

The Free Wheelin’ Food Truck Fest will also be showcasing live performances by Get Away Gigs!

(All artists will be physically distanced from patrons and food trucks.)

-Jess