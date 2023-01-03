From The Vault: Beavis & Butt-Head Feature Separate Ways Journey

Jackson 5 this week is Songs that Celebrate A Big Anniversary in 2023 - and in at #4 we featured Journey - Seperate Ways (Worlds Apart)

It came up in conversation on air about how Beavis and Butt-Head featured the video on an episode talking about how much it sucks. Apparently this upset keyboard player Jonathan Cain so much, that he called the band's manager numerous times to try to get MTV from never airing that episode again. (via MTV)

And then in 1999 MTV chose it as 13th on its list of the 25 Worst Videos of All Time!

In case you forgot about it? Here it is in all its glory!

-Jess