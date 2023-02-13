Fundraiser Jerseys For Ben Stelter Fund On Sale Now

And, they're going quick!



At the time I wrote this up, 2 options were already sold out!!

All in memory of the wonderful little boy who captured the hearts of people across the country, Ice District Athletics is selling Ben Stelter Jerseys with proceeds supporting the Ben Stelter Fund. Buy yours HERE.

"Proceeds from jersey sales, exclusively authorized, and personally endorsed by the Stelter family, benefit the Ben Stelter Fund in support of the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation. The Ben Stelter Fund was created to continue the legacy of Ben's big heart and generosity, with the goal of helping children fighting glioblastoma and other cancers. The funds raised will be used directly to strengthen the fund's four strategic pillars: Outcome Based Research, Medical Equipment, Magical Experiences and Venture Philanthropy."

The Oilers 50/50 ticket sales from now until February 17 will also be going towards the Ben Stelter Fund - Buy your tickets HERE.

Thank you for this unbelievable video @EdmontonOilers and thank you for all of the support #OilCountry



50/50 tickets can be purchased here: https://t.co/FgZzON1Dwz https://t.co/RnGGQPM9Z0 — Mike Stelter (@m_dan25) February 8, 2023

Play La Bamba Baby!

-Jess