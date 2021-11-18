Gen Z Has Now Declared Blonde Hair Untrendy

Oh. I have words for this one.

First skinny jeans, then they claimed my side-part was uncool and now MY HAIR COLOUR. Alright Gen-Z - GTFO.

Many videos have popped up on TikTok claiming that blonde locks are no longer "in" and "cheugy." (Full Story via NYPost)

(Cheugy = "The opposite of trendy. Stylish in middle school and high school but no longer in style." - via urbandictionary)

I type this out with blonde hair, skinny jeans, and rocking a side part...and I ain't changing!

-Jess