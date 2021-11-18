iHeartRadio

Gen Z Has Now Declared Blonde Hair Untrendy

blondie

Oh. I have words for this one. 

First skinny jeans, then they claimed my side-part was uncool and now MY HAIR COLOUR. Alright Gen-Z - GTFO. 

Many videos have popped up on TikTok claiming that blonde locks are no longer "in" and "cheugy." (Full Story via NYPost)
(Cheugy = "The opposite of trendy. Stylish in middle school and high school but no longer in style." - via urbandictionary)

@thedigifairy Stitch with @i-D magazine #expensivebrunette#mushroombrownhair #christiangirlautumn#cheugy#bronde #skyferreira#2010s#wolfcut #beabadoobee#skunkhair ♬ 505 - Arctic Monkeys

I type this out with blonde hair, skinny jeans, and rocking a side part...and I ain't changing! 

via GIPHY

-Jess

12

