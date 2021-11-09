iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Georgia Judge Wants to Banish Elf On a Shelf From His County

elfon

It's almost that time of year again...where more people on your timeline post about how they 'don't care' about your Elf on a Shelf than people that actually post about their Elf on a Shelf.

A judge in Georgie issued a 'tongue-in-cheek' order to ban the Elf on a Shelf Christmas tradition from his county.

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Robert Leonard tweeted the text of an order banishing Elf on a Shelf. His reasoning? Posing "a risk to the emotional health and well being of Cobb’s young children."
He also added that this order is a "gift to tired parents."

Hah! Think it will pass???

-Jess

12

Contests