Georgia Judge Wants to Banish Elf On a Shelf From His County

It's almost that time of year again...where more people on your timeline post about how they 'don't care' about your Elf on a Shelf than people that actually post about their Elf on a Shelf.

A judge in Georgie issued a 'tongue-in-cheek' order to ban the Elf on a Shelf Christmas tradition from his county.

Cobb County Superior Court Judge Robert Leonard tweeted the text of an order banishing Elf on a Shelf. His reasoning? Posing "a risk to the emotional health and well being of Cobb’s young children."

He also added that this order is a "gift to tired parents."

Tired of living in Elf on the Shelf tyranny? Not looking forward to the Elf forgetting to move and causing your kids emotional distress? I am a public servant and will take the heat for you. My gift to tired parents.



P.S. - If you love your elf, keep your elf. No contempts. pic.twitter.com/JcqAOljbAS — Judge Rob Leonard (@JudgeLeonard) November 4, 2021

Hah! Think it will pass???

-Jess