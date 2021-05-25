iHeartRadio

Get Married Vegas Style In Edmonton

the chapel

COVID put a wrench in your plans to get hitched across the border? Mexico? Europe? Let me guess.... Las Vegas?! What if I said you can soon get those Vegas vibes here in Edmonton. Elvis - You got it! Do you want Miss Monroe in the audience? What if I told you, you'd get both James Dean and Marilyn Monroe. Mayfield Dinner theatre gives you the opportunity to make your Sin City vibes come true. See below. 

 

 

Having your bachelorette/bachelor party in Edmonton? Note: What happens in Edmonton stays in Edmonton.  lol 

 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE
More details HERE 

