Gorilla Glue Girl Launches Haircare Line With a 'Forever Hold' Spray

gorillaglue

Remember Gorilla Glue girl??

She used adhesive spray on her hair thinking it was strong hair spray...and it was bad. She ended up having to get it surgically removed. 

@im_d_ollady

Stiff where????? Ma hair 🤬🤬

♬ original sound - Tessica Brown

BUT, now she's using that mishap as her gain!

@im_d_ollady

Link in my bio and get you some drops it is working miracles on my hair I promise you won’t be disappointed￼

♬ original sound - Tessica Brown

According to TMZ, Tessica Brown has created a haircare line with new products for holding hair in place and stimulating hair growth.
'Forever Hair' debuted last week, and Brown apparently teamed up with professionals to develop the new products, and ultimately help her grow her own hair back after her Gorilla Glue mishap. 

@im_d_ollady

My hair growing back baby imma be taking pics lookin all fly n shit ##myhairygrowthoil ##bettagetusome ##youwontbedisappointed

♬ Imma Be - The Black Eyed Peas

Try them up out HERE.

-Jess

