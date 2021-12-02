iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Green Bay Packers Bring In 'The Office' Star For Their Bye Week

Baumgartner

Brian Baumgartner is a massive sports fan, and specifically a fan of the Green Bay Packers. If you're a fan of the show, you'll remember that Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers made a cameo himself.

This video is just too perfect. 

12

Contests