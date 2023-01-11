He-Man Live On Stage: Actual footage of the show! Scott McCord https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ge1_kTNAG1I This is bananas. I absolutely lost my shit when I saw this show. Brilliant stuff. Watch: Tom Hanks Discovers New Cocktail: Champagne and Diet Cola Foo Fighters Announce First Live Shows Since Taylor Hawkins' Death Predictions for 2023 Made 100 Years Ago Red, White & New with Jess- Episode 78 - In/Vertigo ICYMI: The Trooper - Iron Maiden Cover - Gálata (Medieval Folk) Watch: 2 People Jump The Railing Into West Edmonton Mall Lagoon Watch: Evil Dead Rise trailer Looks pretty spooky. Count me in! Kid Brings Wild Racoon Into Mom`s Bedroom From The Vault: Beavis & Butt-Head Feature Separate Ways Journey 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests Win a Pair of DOUBLE SHOW Passes to Metallica! Win a Pair of Tickets to Nothing More Rate Our Rock