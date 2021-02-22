Hear The Martian Wind! Perseverance Rover's First Sounds Captured Andy Captain https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qtNeZ0u3onw&ab_channel=VideoFromSpace It's pretty much just wind, but still super cool! 15-YO Girl Covers Crue's Live Wire On American Idol OU Football Player Seth Jones Picks Fight With Smaller MMA Practitioner Jones is currently recovering from eye surgery after the altercation. Woman Struck By Car While In Drift Circle Contests What's In The Bear's Box? Join the Bear Rock Squad Update on Prize Pick Up