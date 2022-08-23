Here he is, in all his glory: HOT DOG STRAW BEER GUY Scott McCord https://www.reddit.com/r/Unexpected/comments/wvboe2/dont_take_him_out_to_the_ball_game/ Never. No. Not in a million years. Nickelback Teases New Music On Social Media Camping morons feed bear PB&J sandwich, Somehow remain alive Red White & New With Jess - Episode 61 - Taming Sari Your first look at DIO: DREAMERS NEVER DIE documentary Baseball Reporter Suffers Injury On 'Fun' Slide Korn and Amy Lee of Evanesence team up for 'Freak On A Leash' Watch: Trailer Drops for New Addams Family Netflix Series - Wednesday Here's 10 minutes of vintage 80's/90's Zellers TV Commercials A Celebration of Life for Ben Stelter Will Be Livestreamed On Friday 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests Yukon & McCord's Grand in Your Hand Enter to Win Tickets to The Bear's 28th Annual HALLOWEEN HOWLER! Bear BBQ Sauce