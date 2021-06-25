iHeartRadio

Here's a Couple of Places You Can Donate Water to in Edmonton

pexels-photo-802221

If you're looking to help those struggling during this heat wave, here's a list of places you can donate to that distubute water through the city who need it and also organizations that need water for those they support. 

 

Bear Clan Patrol Edmonton

 

Water Warriors YEG

 

 

