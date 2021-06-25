Here's a Couple of Places You Can Donate Water to in Edmonton

If you're looking to help those struggling during this heat wave, here's a list of places you can donate to that distubute water through the city who need it and also organizations that need water for those they support.

URGENT: WATER NEEDED!💧



We are dealing with a bottled water shortage and a dangerous heat wave is upon us.



Pls donate water to help unhoused folks in #YEG stay hydrated & safe.



10527-96st, Tues-Fri, 8-6pm



Please RETWEET/SHARE! — Bissell Centre (@BissellCentre) June 22, 2021

Hey #yeg! @OFSS1969 needs bottled water to handout to their #seniors! 💧



You can drop off #donations Mon-Fri 11am-4pm, Sat/Sun Noon-4pm at 9526-106 Avenue.



You can also donate online: https://t.co/7eAZu7ladd



Please RT and donate if you are able! #yegtweetup pic.twitter.com/mtZhzMyA18 — YEGTweetUp (@YEGTweetup) June 22, 2021

Bear Clan Patrol Edmonton

Water Warriors YEG