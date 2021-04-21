HIMYM Sequel 'How I Met Your Father' Will Air on Hulu

Alright, How I Met Your Mother Fans...you ready for a sequel?

'How I Met Your Father,' starring Hillary Duff has been given the green light for 10 episodes to air on Hulu.

Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, HIMYM creators are returning as executive producers, along side

Also of note, from CTV's 'This Is Us’ Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger will serve as showrunners.

Bays and Thomas released a statement about the new sequel, that any fan would appreciate: "Kids, I’m going to tell you an incredible story: It’s the story of how two writers got lucky enough to make their dream TV show for nine seasons and now get to pass the torch to an inspired new creative team with their own incredible story to tell, the story of How I Met Your Father. We are honored by their passion and vision, and look forward to helping them tell a legendary new story. (Thanks to all the HIMYM fans out there who waited for it.)” (via Rolling Stone)

Hillary Duff also shared the exciting news on her Instagram Page.

Apparently this wasn't the first attempt for a spinoff either.

According to the Hollywood Reporter a pilot episode for How I Met Your Dad starring Greta Gerwig was filmed in 2014 but wasn’t picked up.

How I Met Your Father will apparently begin in the near future. Hillary Duff's character tells her son the story of how she met his father.

I'll give it a whirl!

-jess