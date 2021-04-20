How to Watch Weedmaps 'Even Higher Together' Virtual Event

Starting at Noon today you can check out the Weedmaps event, hosted by Snoop Dogg.

The 4/20 celebration will include musical performances from: A$AP Rocky, Jhené Aiko, Wiz Khalifa, Mike Tyson, G-Eazy, Jaleel White, and many more.

The event will apparently be full of music, comedy, and conversations.

Here's the detials!

TODAY April 20, 2021 starting at Noon MST. (It's a one-day-only event, and won't be replayed)

Where: Weedmaps' 420

The best part? It's free!

From Snoop Dogg himself: "Weedmaps' virtual 4/20 event is going to be phenomenal. Anything celebrating cannabis and the culture around it, you know I gotta be there. Cannabis brings people together and Weedmaps is doing just that. I'm also dropping my new album, From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites on 4/20, to give my fans a little something to smoke to on this holiday, ya dig?" (via Weedmaps)

Join HERE.

-Jess