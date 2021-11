Holy Toledo!

Party's just getting started!! 🎉 New song "Holy Toledo!" out now https://t.co/zanD9iCxuy pic.twitter.com/JAnKUb1AAh — Green Day (@GreenDay) November 5, 2021

Green Day dropped a new song on Friday called 'Holy Toledo!'

Produced by Butch Walker, 'Holy Toledo!' will be featured in a new rom-com 'Mark, Mary & Some Other People.'

The new single follows up Green Day's previous song that dropped in May, 'Pollyanna.'

-Jess