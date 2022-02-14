iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
-2°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

ICYMI: New Doctor Strange 2 Trailer Dropped Sunday

strange233

Were you taking a bathroom break and missed it?

The Doctor Strange 2 trailer aired yesterday during a commercial break from the big game. 

Or maybe you need a re-watch because did you catch that other voice?
Around the 1:18 mark, an offscreen voice addresses Strange, and fan speculation has everyone convinced that it's Patrick Stewart. That could mean a suprise new cast member OR the uniting of X-Men and Marvel!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6, 2022.

-Jess

12

Contests