ICYMI: New Doctor Strange 2 Trailer Dropped Sunday

Were you taking a bathroom break and missed it?

The Doctor Strange 2 trailer aired yesterday during a commercial break from the big game.

Or maybe you need a re-watch because did you catch that other voice?

Around the 1:18 mark, an offscreen voice addresses Strange, and fan speculation has everyone convinced that it's Patrick Stewart. That could mean a suprise new cast member OR the uniting of X-Men and Marvel!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6, 2022.

-Jess