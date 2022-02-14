ICYMI: New Doctor Strange 2 Trailer Dropped Sunday
Were you taking a bathroom break and missed it?
The Doctor Strange 2 trailer aired yesterday during a commercial break from the big game.
Or maybe you need a re-watch because did you catch that other voice?
Around the 1:18 mark, an offscreen voice addresses Strange, and fan speculation has everyone convinced that it's Patrick Stewart. That could mean a suprise new cast member OR the uniting of X-Men and Marvel!
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters May 6, 2022.
-Jess