ICYMI: The Drama That Unfolded After Team USA Gold Medal Team Picture

barrel

If you turned everything off after Canada lost the Gold Medal game, you may have missed the drama that unfolded all surrounding a barrel.

TSN's Ryan Rishaug shared a photo of Team USA posing with what looked like a trash can with Canada's logo on it. 

WHAT?!?! FREAK OUT!!! WHERE'S THE CLASS MAN?!?!

The updates were...interesting. 

Alright. Fine. I guess. haha 

-jess

