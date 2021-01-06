ICYMI: The Drama That Unfolded After Team USA Gold Medal Team Picture

If you turned everything off after Canada lost the Gold Medal game, you may have missed the drama that unfolded all surrounding a barrel.

TSN's Ryan Rishaug shared a photo of Team USA posing with what looked like a trash can with Canada's logo on it.

USA posing for team picture with what appears to be a trash can with a Canada logo on it. pic.twitter.com/YuGdxTGBBt — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) January 6, 2021

Video of the US bringing the can out for the team pic. pic.twitter.com/eV3mWxR9P1 — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) January 6, 2021

WHAT?!?! FREAK OUT!!! WHERE'S THE CLASS MAN?!?!

The updates were...interesting.

Speaking with US staff, the team had a motto - “one barrel at a time”. This was their last barrel and they’ve been putting team logos on them each game. That was the barrel for this game and the reason they brought it out. They say it wasn’t a trash can. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) January 6, 2021

This is the story that the Barrel idea is derived from. Sent in a Dec 19th US internal team newsletter. pic.twitter.com/mHS6msk5ZS — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) January 6, 2021

Alright. Fine. I guess. haha

-jess