ICYMI: Yellowstone Teaser Trailer And Release Date Pushed Back

yellowstone

GIMME SEASON 4 DAMMIT!

No exact date has been set yet, but it's looking like November before fans will finally get the much anticipated Season 4 of Yellowstone. 

The 'trailer' that dropped was more of a recap of Season 3, but still gets us all excited for the new one to drop!

What can we expect in Season 4? A few more characters. 
Jacki Weaver (Animal Kingdom) joins the cast as Caroline Warner - the CEO of Market Equities trying to crush the Dutton hold on their Montana ranch. Piper Perabo will also join in Season 4 reportedly playing a protester from Portland fighting against the state funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals.
Kathryn Kelly (Nashville) will appear as a vet tech who gets romantic with a 'Dutton ranch cowboy.'

In the meantime? Rewatch Seasons 1-3 for the 9th time??

-Jess

