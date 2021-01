I usually just scream in my car. If the mood strikes I'll pull over and have a good cry too while I'm at it. lol



Now there's a phone number I can call to let it all out. Not to mention they record all the screams and throw them on their website. Listen to all the recorded screams HERE > https://justscream.baby/listen/ 40,000+ screams to enjoy, if your into that sort of thing.

