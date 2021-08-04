Jet Pilot Goes to the Fair Watch: Weezer Covers Metallica's 'Enter Sandman' Adam Driver Stars In Bizarre Fragrance Commercial Video shows lightning striking Edmonton Elks' stadium A short but intense storm last night. At this time it is not known what exactly was hit by lightning around Commonwealth Stadium but as you can see from the video, something was definitely hit. Tom Morello Covers Highway To Hell With Springsteen & Vedder Watch: ZZ Top Plays First Concert Following The Passing of Dusty Hill Watch: Airline Crew Duct Tapes Aggressive Man to Seat Midflight Limp Bizkit Full Show From Lollapalooza 2021 Venom: Let There Be Carnage - Official Trailer 2 Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up Reaches 1 Billion Views 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests Bear-B-Que Sauce Win Tickets To An Edmonton Elks Home Game Join the Bear Rock Squad