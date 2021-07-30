Joey Moss Award Was Awarded After Elks Training Camp

Rose displayed perseverance, positive attitude and the ability to overcome obstacles. While playing for Ottawa back in 2019's CFL season, Rose suffered a neck injury. He worked his way back from his way back from spinal fusion surgery.

Joey Moss's impact will never be forgotten.



To continue on his legacy of perseverance and dedication, we've created the Joey Moss Award. Introducing our first winner, @back_on_rose!



“WITHOUT EVEN KNOWING JOEY, JUST HOW EVERYONE SPEAKS OF HIM AND THE VIDEO THAT I SAW, HE WAS JUST ONE OF THOSE PASSIONATE PEOPLE THAT MAKE YOU UNDERSTAND THAT LIFE ISN’T AS DEEP AS WE SOMETIMES LOOK AT IT.”



