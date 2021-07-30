iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
20°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Joey Moss Award Was Awarded After Elks Training Camp

elks

Rose displayed perseverance, positive attitude and the ability to overcome obstacles. While playing for Ottawa back in 2019's CFL season, Rose suffered a neck injury. He worked his way back from his way back from spinal fusion surgery. 

 

Here's what he had to say about winning the Joey Moss Award. As per the Elks website HERE 

“WITHOUT EVEN KNOWING JOEY, JUST HOW EVERYONE SPEAKS OF HIM AND THE VIDEO THAT I SAW, HE WAS JUST ONE OF THOSE PASSIONATE PEOPLE THAT MAKE YOU UNDERSTAND THAT LIFE ISN’T AS DEEP AS WE SOMETIMES LOOK AT IT.”


More on the story HERE 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE

12

Contests