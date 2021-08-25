John Cena Receives Emotional Video From Kid
Fair warning for this video, it 100% made me tear up.
John Cena has granted over 650 wishes for the Make A Wish foundation, which is the most by any indvidual in the company's history. That makes his geniune, and deep reaction to this video even better.
It costs you nothing to be kind. You might just make someone’s day — and maybe their life.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 25, 2021
Good on you, John Cena. Needed this today.
Break out the tissues… pic.twitter.com/YzX2vTUS7M