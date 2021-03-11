iHeartRadio

Just in time for Easter Cadbury Egg Beer

cream egg

Legendary sweet treat Cadbury Cream Egg is celebrating it's 50th Anniversary with this stout from Goose Island Brewery.

"The flavours of a stout are already quite complementary to the Creme Egg, but I wanted to make sure when you crack open the beer you knew immediately what the inspiration was and really big up the chocolate and creaminess of the beer, while keeping it super drinkable." Goose Island brewer Andrew - 

Adult Easter egg hunt anyone?! 

More on this beer from Goose Island HERE

 

 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE
Video from HERE

