Keanu Reeves Shows Up at U.K. Couples Wedding

What a guy!

Imagine running into Keanu Reeves, inviting him to your wedding, and he actually shows up!

Well, it happened!

Newlywed, Nikki Roadnight happened to come across Keanu Reeves at the Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa in Northamptonshire, England. (their wedding reception venue) She introduced herself and invited the actor to stop by! Appreantly he was very friendly and said he would pop by...and sure enough he did!!!

