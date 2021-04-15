Landlord Evicts Tenants For Running Grow Op, Then Sets Up His Own

A man in Ireland who evicted tenants from his property after finding out that they had set up a cannabis grow house, actually ended up taking over the opertation himself.

Police claimed that a 'sophisticated cannabis grow house with lights and a watering system' was found set up in the back yard of Sheahan's house set up in a shipping container. Officers apparently discovered and seized 23 mature cannabis plants, 253g of cannabis herb for a total seizure of €23,466. (Over $35,000 Canadian) - via Irish Times

Here's the kicker, apparently Sheahan admitted to everything when interviewed by law enforcement. He took responsibility for the grow house, and told them that he had rented out the house, but evicted the tenants once he discovered they had set up a grow-house operation in the container. Sheahan also burned the 33 plants they had in the container.

Sheahan was then approached, and offered €5,000 (almost $7,500 CDN) to resume the operations. He claimed he was under financial pressure and accepted the offer.

48 year old John Sheahan plead guilty in Criminal Court back in 2019 and co-operated with police.

Sheahan admitted to making a profit of €5,000 before the seizure. It was agreed in court on Tuesday that money would be donated to Tabor Lodge, an addiction counselling centre.

-Jess

Story via Irish Times