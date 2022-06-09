Let's Battle With Ben Shirt/Sticker Fundraiser With Stollery

A really great initiative to help out with our friend Ben 'The Brave' Stelter and the Stollery Children's Hospital!

Ronald Harvey School in St. Albert is holding the Ben stickers or shirts fundraiser with all proceeds going to the Stollery.

pic via: https://twitter.com/WendolynLamchop/status/1534622843643654144/photo/1

You can purchase a T-Shirt for $20 or 2 stickers for $5 HERE until Sunday, June 12 at 11p MT.

(No shipping option, items will need to be picked up at Ronald Harvey in St. Albert.)

As for the design? Those and many other Oilers inspired doodles were created by the very talented Wendy!

So my new stickers have arrived (great timing 🙄), Dm if interested 🙂



Sticker prices:

1 for $5

3 for $10

4 or more, $3/ea

Shipping is included in the price, for orders within Canada/US ($1.50 extra for international) pic.twitter.com/T3KKmZCX2o — Wendo (@WendolynLamchop) June 9, 2022

Sucks that the season is over but the Avs are a good team, no shame in losing to them. Back in January, if you told me the oilers would be playing in the WCF, I would not believe you. Proud that the team was able to make the playoffs and got to the 3rd round. Woot! pic.twitter.com/1v0xFAXEOQ — Wendo (@WendolynLamchop) June 7, 2022

Check out more of her creative designs HERE.

-Jess