Let's Battle With Ben Shirt/Sticker Fundraiser With Stollery

benstick

A really great initiative to help out with our friend Ben 'The Brave' Stelter and the Stollery Children's Hospital!

Ronald Harvey School in St. Albert is holding the Ben stickers or shirts fundraiser with all proceeds going to the Stollery. 

pic via: https://twitter.com/WendolynLamchop/status/1534622843643654144/photo/1

You can purchase a T-Shirt for $20 or 2 stickers for $5 HERE until Sunday, June 12 at 11p MT.
(No shipping option, items will need to be picked up at Ronald Harvey in St. Albert.)

As for the design? Those and many other Oilers inspired doodles were created by the very talented Wendy!

Check out more of her creative designs HERE.

-Jess

12

