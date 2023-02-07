Linkin Park Will Drop New Unreleased Single on Friday

Have you spotted the little teases from the bands socials?

Linkin Park is set to unveil a "previously unreleased Meteora-Era song "Lost" on Friday (February 10th)."

'Lost' is apparently from the Meteora recording sessions, and we have a little snippet to enjoy for now.

Why now? Well, we are coming up on the 20th anniversary of Meteora which dropped March 25th, 2003. The album that gave us “Somewhere I Belong,” “Breaking the Habit,” and “Numb,” was absolutely massive, and they're closing in on selling 16 million copies worldwide.

-Jess