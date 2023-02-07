iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Linkin Park Will Drop New Unreleased Single on Friday


lp20

Have you spotted the little teases from the bands socials?

Linkin Park is set to unveil a "previously unreleased Meteora-Era song "Lost" on Friday (February 10th)."

'Lost' is apparently from the Meteora recording sessions, and we have a little snippet to enjoy for now.  

Why now? Well, we are coming up on the 20th anniversary of Meteora which dropped March 25th, 2003. The album that gave us “Somewhere I Belong,” “Breaking the Habit,” and “Numb,” was absolutely massive, and they're closing in on selling 16 million copies worldwide.

-Jess

 

12

Contests