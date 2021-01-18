iHeartRadio

Listen: AFI Drops New Music Ahead Of New Album Release

afi

AFI will be dropping their first new full-length album since 2017.

No official title or release date from the band, but we do have not one, but TWO new singles:

Twisted Tongues

and Escape From Los Angeles:

The band announced on Twitter January 1 that a new album was coming. 

-Jess

 

 

