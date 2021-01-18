Listen: AFI Drops New Music Ahead Of New Album Release

AFI will be dropping their first new full-length album since 2017.

No official title or release date from the band, but we do have not one, but TWO new singles:

Twisted Tongues

and Escape From Los Angeles:

The band announced on Twitter January 1 that a new album was coming.

With the end of a year that has been, at best, challenging for all, we have news that we hope may bring you some joy. Very soon, new songs shall be yours. Before the year’s end, our 11th album will follow. We could not be more happy with our latest work... (cont.) pic.twitter.com/ERMwq2h5aU — AFI (@AFI) January 1, 2021

-Jess