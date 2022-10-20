Listen: Bad Wolves Cover Mama I'm Coming Home

They did so well with their cover of Zombie - why not try another?

To celebrate their return to Europe on tour with Volbeat, Bad Wolves dropped a cover of the iconic Ozzy ballad, 'Mama, I'm Coming Home.'

The track will be streaming as of next Friday (October 28) with the release of the deluxe edition of 'Dear Monsters' featuring unreleased B-sides and acoustic versions along with the new Ozzy cover.

Speaking of covers...Halloween Howler band Black Stone Cherry dropped a cover of ELO's Don't Bring Me Down:

