iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Listen: Bad Wolves Cover Mama I'm Coming Home


mama

They did so well with their cover of Zombie - why not try another?

To celebrate their return to Europe on tour with Volbeat, Bad Wolves dropped a cover of the iconic Ozzy ballad, 'Mama, I'm Coming Home.'

The track will be streaming as of next Friday (October 28) with the release of the deluxe edition of 'Dear Monsters' featuring unreleased B-sides and acoustic versions along with the new Ozzy cover.

Speaking of covers...Halloween Howler band Black Stone Cherry dropped a cover of ELO's Don't Bring Me Down:

-Jess

12

Contests