Listen: Green Day Single Drops With Tour News

greday

New Green Day single is here! Have a listen to Pollyanna

Also, remember waayyyyyyy back before Covid when Green Day had the Hella Mega Tour scheduled with Weezer and Fall Out Boy? After a few pandemic delays, the 21-city trek now kicks off July 24 in Dallas, and wraps September 6 in Seattle.

That's not it! TONS of bands are announcing big tour plans south of the border. 

Here's a few that are giving the green light!

Alice Cooper Announces tour with Ace Frehley

Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters and Stevie Nicks @ Bottlerock Festival

ShipRocked Cruise with Lamb of God, I Prevail and Steel Panther

Kings of Leon announce 'When You See Yourself' Tour with Cold War Kids

Soooooon. Please SOON CANADA!!

-Jess

