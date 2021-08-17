Listen: Judge Rules Nickelback's Rockstar Should Face Copyright Lawsuit

What do you think? Total rip off? Or not even close??

Kirk Johnston has sued Nickelback, Roadrunner Record, Warner Chappell Music and Live Nation for copyright infringement over the 2005 smash hit 'Rockstar.'

He's accusing the band of ripping off HIS original song 'Rock Star,' that he penned while he was a member of the band Snowblind Revival in 2001. Johnston claims they made 15 copies of the master and sent it to many record labels, (including Roadrunner and Warner Chappell) and is accusing the labels of giving the song to Nickelback who then copied it and made it their own.

Johnston claims Nickelback's version copies his tunes, "tempo, song form, melodic structure, harmonic structures and lyrical themes." (via Loudwire)

So, what next? A US judge has just ruled Nickelback should face a lawsuit alleging copyright infringement.

Magistrate Judge Susan Hightower said that the allegations rise "above the speculative level, which is all that is required at the pleading stage" and that Johnston has "sufficiently pled substantial similarity to" Nickelback’s song ‘Rockstar’.

She recommended that Nickelback’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit be denied, but also recommended that Live Nation should be dismissed as a defendant, since the suit, "lacks any factual allegations that would allow a reasonable inference that Live Nation was aware of and materially contributed to infringing activity." (via NME)

Have a listen for yourself!

Kirk Johnston and Snowblind Revival's Rock Star

Nickelback's Rockstar

-Jess