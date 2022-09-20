Listen: Mariah Carey Plans To Re-Issue A Long, Lost Grunge Album

There's a sentence I never expected to read.

Apparently, back in 1995 Mariah Carey recorded an alt-rock/grunge album. Fitting for the time, but definitely not for the career she went onto have.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone's Brian Hiatt, she even hinted that she will be releasing that album 'Someone's Ugly Daughter.' (Hear the full interview HERE.)

The album was actually released in '95 with replacement vocals by Mariah Carey's friend Clarissa Dane - under the band name Chick. Carey's label buried the original and kept her involvement under wraps. Carey can still be heard singing backing vocals throughout the album as well. (via Pitchfork)

Fun fact: I did an alternative album while I was making Daydream 👀 Just for laughs, but it got me through some dark days. Here's a little of what I wrote about it in #TheMeaningOfMariahCarey 🤟 S/O to my friend Clarissa who performs the lead w/ me as a hidden layer #Chick #TMOMC pic.twitter.com/Re23t5whcd — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) September 27, 2020

