iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Listen: Mariah Carey Plans To Re-Issue A Long, Lost Grunge Album

hs

There's a sentence I never expected to read. 

Apparently, back in 1995 Mariah Carey recorded an alt-rock/grunge album. Fitting for the time, but definitely not for the career she went onto have. 

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone's Brian Hiatt, she even hinted that she will be releasing that album 'Someone's Ugly Daughter.' (Hear the full interview HERE.)

The album was actually released in '95 with replacement vocals by Mariah Carey's friend Clarissa Dane - under the band name Chick. Carey's label buried the original and kept her involvement under wraps. Carey can still be heard singing backing vocals throughout the album as well. (via Pitchfork)

-jess

 

12

Contests