iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
19°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Listen: New Godsmack Single, Surrender Is Here


surrenders

The tease came out last week, and here we go! New Godsmack single Surrender is here!

Surrender marks the first single from Godsmack’s new album, set to drop in 2023.
The new album is riding on the heels of their 'globally acclaimed & gold-certified 2018 album, When Legends Rise.' That last album earned Godsmack a #1 spot across US Hard Rock, Rock and Alternative album charts, with platinum-certified single, "Bulletproof" and gold-certified singles "When Legends Rise" and "Under Your Scars." 

What do you think???

-Jess

 

12

Contests