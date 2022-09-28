Listen: New Godsmack Single, Surrender Is Here

The tease came out last week, and here we go! New Godsmack single Surrender is here!

Surrender marks the first single from Godsmack’s new album, set to drop in 2023.

The new album is riding on the heels of their 'globally acclaimed & gold-certified 2018 album, When Legends Rise.' That last album earned Godsmack a #1 spot across US Hard Rock, Rock and Alternative album charts, with platinum-certified single, "Bulletproof" and gold-certified singles "When Legends Rise" and "Under Your Scars."

What do you think???

-Jess