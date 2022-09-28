Listen: New Godsmack Single, Surrender Is Here
The tease came out last week, and here we go! New Godsmack single Surrender is here!
Let’s go!! NEW SINGLE “SURRENDER” OUT NOW! 🤘 Listen to the premiere at @iHeartRadio here: https://t.co/4nuB2F1XYs#godsmack #surrender #iheart #iheartradio #newmusic #newsingle #rock #hardrock #rockandroll #rocknroll pic.twitter.com/taQDNIyFJS— Godsmack (@godsmack) September 28, 2022
Surrender marks the first single from Godsmack’s new album, set to drop in 2023.
The new album is riding on the heels of their 'globally acclaimed & gold-certified 2018 album, When Legends Rise.' That last album earned Godsmack a #1 spot across US Hard Rock, Rock and Alternative album charts, with platinum-certified single, "Bulletproof" and gold-certified singles "When Legends Rise" and "Under Your Scars."
What do you think???
-Jess