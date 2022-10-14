Listen: New Music from blink-182, RHCP, Headstones & Lost Queen Track

Happy Friday indeed!

We knew this was coming, blink-182 dropped their brand new single 'Edging' late last night.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers dropped their entire brand new album today, 'Return of the Dream Canteen'

The Headstones dropped a fresh new single, Everything and Nothing At All

New stuff from Måneskin as well called 'THE LONLIEST'

Also, ealier in the week Queen dropped an unreleased 'lost track' with Freddie Mercury 'Face It Alone.'

-Jess