Listen: New Music from The Tragically Hip 'Ouch' Pam Kirby Plucked from 1990, unreleased songs from the Road Apples sessions in New Orleans. Enjoy the first single from Saskadelphia 'Ouch'. Let us know what you think - The good. The bad. TEXT 666 666! - Pam - Image from HERE Video from HERE New Tragically Hip album coming TOMORROW - Saskadelphia