LISTEN: New Singles From Deftones, Pretty Reckless, Chevelle and More
Holy new music Batman!!
Early in the week we got a taste of Single # 2 from Foo Fighters new album 'Medicine at Midnight'
No Son Of Mine:
Then, Kings of Leon dropped 2 new singles
The Bandit:
and 100,000 People:
Friday knocks this week out of the park for new tunes! We now have new singles from Deftones, The Pretty Reckless and Chevelle
Ceremony:
The Pretty Reckless dropped And So It Went featuring Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello:
and from Chevelle, off their new album Niratias out March 5, 2021 this is Destructor:
-Jess