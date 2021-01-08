iHeartRadio

LISTEN: New Singles From Deftones, Pretty Reckless, Chevelle and More

newmusic

Holy new music Batman!!

Early in the week we got a taste of Single # 2 from Foo Fighters new album 'Medicine at Midnight'

No Son Of Mine:

Then, Kings of Leon dropped 2 new singles

The Bandit:

and 100,000 People:

Friday knocks this week out of the park for new tunes! We now have new singles from Deftones, The Pretty Reckless and Chevelle 

Ceremony:

The Pretty Reckless dropped And So It Went featuring Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello:

and from Chevelle, off their new album Niratias out March 5, 2021 this is Destructor: 

-Jess

 

