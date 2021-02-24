LISTEN: The Offspring Drops New Single 'Let The Bad Times Roll'

The band teased on Tuesday night that something NEW was coming, and for the first time in nearly a decade we have NEW music from The Offspring!

Our tenth studio album 'Let The Bad Times Roll' will be available everywhere on April 16, 2021! That's right, we have a brand new album coming out this year! Pre-Save LET THE BAD TIMES ROLL now at https://t.co/SAt7eMgsbV 🏴‍☠️ ☠️ pic.twitter.com/JjKxLbWssc — The Offspring (@offspring) February 24, 2021

The first new album in 10 years, 'Let The Band Times Roll,' will drop April 16!

Have a listen to the title track:

The band apparently wrote and recorded the new album over the last several years at various locations, and I think we can agree it sounds like good ol Offspring!

Timely and topical, frontman Dexter Holland says the band took from today's cultural moments in the album.

“I feel like we’re in a unique period in history where instead of our world leaders saying ‘we’re doing our best’ it’s more of a stubborn mentality where they’re not making the slightest attempt to fix things. And it’s really f***ing scary.”

Guitarist Noodles: “Folks are saying, if it’s all going to Hell, we might as well make the most out of it, or at least go out swinging. ‘Let The Bad Times Roll!’"

-jess