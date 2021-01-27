iHeartRadio

Local Gourmet Cotton Candy Maker Offers Champagne Bombs

cottoncandy

Mimosas?? Nah!!! Screw the OJ...add some cotton candy!!

Mad Brad's Candy is a local Gourmet Cotton Candy business, offering a "new standard" for Cotton Candy.

7 orders in one week it's a small step but I never expected to get so much support from our community so fast and it...

Posted by Mad Brad's candy on Thursday, January 21, 2021

Offering Cotton Candy flavours like Chocolate Mint, Caramel S'more and even Skittles - the Candy Store also sells Cotton Bombs and Cotton Hot Chocolate Bombs!   

@madbradscandy

I can't get over how fun these are! ##cottoncandy ##candy ##yeg ##alberta ##canada🇨🇦 ##satisfying ##drinks ##supportlocal ##smallbusinessowner

♬ Dissolve - Absofacto

So satisfying!!!

Check out the website HERE...maybe a Valentine's idea??

Treat your loved one this valentines day with my new cinnamon cotton candy or heart shaped cotton candy bombs! #yeg...

Posted by Mad Brad's candy on Tuesday, January 19, 2021

-Jess

 

