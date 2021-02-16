iHeartRadio

Local Restaurant Named A Burger After The UCP Government

photo-1536255187577-810d29780d1d

Cheeky commentary on the NEW burger is getting lots of attention. Rockin Robyn revised their menu drawing attention to the actions of UCP government by naming a burger "The UCP Hawaiian Vacation"

"Want to go on vacation??? Oh right....COVID. Let's take the vacation all of us 'regular' people can get. Grilled teriyaki chicken, spicy pineapple jam, smoky bacon and grilled ham topped with mozzarella cheese and chipotle aioli"

 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE 

Menu photo from HERE 

