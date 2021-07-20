iHeartRadio

Local #YEG Comedy Festival This Weekend

photo-1587504218914-44346092cef8

The fun starts early, Wednesday July21st till Sunday July 25th at The Grindstone Theatre. Support local businesses and local artists in one weekend swoop. Laughs you didn't know you needed will be aplenty and enough to go around. More more details on the artists and the event, see here. 

 

Make it a #SupportYEG weekend! Check out other local businesses near by. I mean your just off Whyte Ave anyways, might as well go for the comedy festival and stay to check out the scene. 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE
 

