Lytton B.C. broke the record for hottest temperature recorded in Canada
46.1 Degrees is just too damn hot! That was the record breaking temperature that was reported in Lytton BC recently.
Lytton BC has broken the record for Canada's all time maximum temperature of 46.1. The old record was 45.0 C set on July 5, 1937 at Yellow Grass, and Midale, SK. The daytime maximum could be higher so stay tuned for the official recording.
— ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) June 27, 2021
